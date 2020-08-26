|
|
|
SHEEHY Patrick Joseph Of your charity, please pray for the repose of the soul of Patrick,
who passed away peacefully in
St James' Hospital, Leeds, on
August 17th, aged 91 years, surrounded by his loving family.
"Happy to go see "mum",
his beloved Zena"
The legend who is Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Patrick will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends in both Ireland and the UK.
Patrick will be received into
St Theresa's R.C. Church, Crossgates, Leeds 15 on Monday September 7th at 6.00pm.
Numbers limited,
please contact Hughes.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday September 8th at 11.15 am, followed by cremation at
Lawnswood Crematorium, Leeds 16, by invitation only due to
Covid limitations.
As many of his friends will be unable to attend we ask that you provide Hughes with a suitable address or email contact for a Memorial Order of Service to be forwarded to you.
Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations are for
St Gemma's Hospice, Leeds and a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates, Leeds 15
Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 26, 2020