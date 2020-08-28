|
|
|
JORDAN Paul On Monday 17th August 2020 peacefully at home in Scholes, aged 75 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy. Devoted dad of Pete, Dave & Lyndsey. Cherished granddad of Matthew, Sophie, Dan, Lawrence, Evalie and Olive.
Due to current circumstances, a private family service will be held at All Saints Church, Barwick in Elmet, on Friday 4th September at 11:15am followed by committal at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Paul will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
Donations, if desired, to
St Gemma's Hospice.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Whitkirk, Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2020