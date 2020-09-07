Home

Paul Pickering

Paul Pickering Notice
PICKERING PAUL Peacefully on the 1st September, aged 65 years, at home surrounded by his
Wife, family and Claire.
Paul, adored Husband to Sarah, Uncle to Jason, Louise, Dale and Adam, Brother in Law to Charles, Ian and Mandy, and Brother to David and Margaret.
Paul was a good friend to many and will be missed by all.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium.
Inquiries to A Waite & Son
Funeral Service, Hall Lane, Armley, Leeds 12 -tel 0113 2310432 www.awaite.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 7, 2020
