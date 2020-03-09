|
SMITH Paul Stephen Formerly of Easterly Road.
Passed away on 11th February 2020, aged 68 years.
Much loved son of the late Ronnie and Winnie and a loving brother of Jonquil and Clive.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday 16th March at 1:40 pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Holmsley Green,
a collection box will be provided
at the service.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 9, 2020