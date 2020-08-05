|
SMITH Paul David (Dave) Passed away 26th July 2020,
aged 77 years,
illness courageously borne.
Precious husband to Doreen, treasured dad to Claire and the late Karen, devoted father-in-law and friend to Stephen, much loved grandad to Jessica and Bradley, grandad-in-law of Richard and Micha, loving grandy to Nyla, Lenny and Sebastian, beloved brother, brother-in-law, uncle
and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place on 10th August, at 12.40pm, at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only, but donations will be accepted in lieu of St Gemma's Hospice and E.D.S.org.
For more information please contact :Jamie Young Funeral Services 0113 8199534
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 5, 2020