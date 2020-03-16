|
|
|
VAN HEESWYK PAUL ADRIAN 09/03/20
Passed away at home with his family by his side aged 76 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Rene, much loved father of Daniel and Richard, dearest father-in-law of Catherine and Samira also dear brother-in-law and uncle .
Service & cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Friday 20th March at 3pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if so desired to Wheatfields Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service. Friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Kettleys Funeral Service
Tel: 01132503716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 16, 2020