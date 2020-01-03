|
|
|
Inman PAULINE
Née Johnson On 22nd December,
peacefully aged 85 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Barry, much loved mum of Maxine, Tracey, Andrew and Jason and loved sister of Doreen and Margaret. Also a dearly loved nana, mother-in-law and friend who will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Cremation at Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday 9th January at 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
may be given at the service.
Enquiries to Robson & Ellis, Bramley. Tel 257 0542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020