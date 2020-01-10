|
|
|
Mills Pauline Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 18th December 2019, Pauline, aged 73 years.
Leaves behind her Son Colin and seven Grandchildren, also her Partner of 37 years Anita.
The Funeral service and celebration of Pauline's life will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January 2020
at 1.40pm.
No flowers please,
however, donations gratefully received for the benefit of the British Heart Foundation.
A donation plate will be
available at the service.
"Missing you more each day."
Rest In Peace Angel.
Enquiries to
Co-op funeralcare Pudsey,
Tel- 0113 2577788
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020