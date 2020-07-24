|
PINDER Pauline Sadly passed away, peacefully at home on the 19th July, aged 78 years.
Much loved and loving Mother of Ian and Andrew, will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service and celebration of Pauline's life will take place on Tuesday 4th August at 11:50 am at Rawdon Crematorium
Private funeral service.
Family flowers only by request however any donations will be gratefully received in memory of Pauline for the benefit of
Cancer Research UK.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 24, 2020