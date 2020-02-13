|
|
|
SMITH Pauline
(Née Booker) Passed away peacefully at
St. James's Hospital on
1st February, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved mum of David and Michael, grandma to Heather,
Max and Toby and
great-grandma to Henry.
Funeral Service will take place
at Rawdon Crematorium on
Monday 17th February at 1.40 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to be shared between The Macular Society
and Cancer Research U.K.
All enquiries to Slater's of Horsforth. Tel: 0113 258 2395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 13, 2020