TIDESWELL Pauline
(née Steel) Pauline passed away peacefully on the 14th January, after a short illness. Devoted wife of Gerald, much loved mother of Kathryn and John and beloved nana of Matthew, Lewis and Oliver.
Funeral service to be held on Thursday 30th January, 1.20pm, Nab Wood Crematorium, Shipley. Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu to Bradford Hospitals Charity, for which a plate will be available at the funeral. Enquires to H.H. Birch Funeralcare
Tel: 01274 583467.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 23, 2020
