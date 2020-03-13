|
|
|
WELCH Pauline Emily On Thursday 27th February 2020,
passed away suddenly at home,
aged 87 years.
The beloved wife of the
late Frank Welch,
much loved mum of
Michael Welch and
a loved nana to
Chelsea and Matthew.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at
St Peter's Church, Thorner
on Tuesday 17th March at 3.00pm prior to private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made in
memory of Pauline to the
Sue Ryder Foundation for
which a collection plate will be
available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood,
Leeds LS8 2RY. Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2020