WADSWORTH Pearl Peacefully in hospital on
Wednesday 26th February 2020,
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Keith,
much loved mum of Mark & Karen,
John & Barbara and
Heather & Richard and devoted
grandma of Jack and Ben.
The funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Garforth on
Friday 20th March at 11:00am, followed by burial at
Garforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for the
British Heart Foundation
may be given at the service.
All enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son,
Garforth. Tel. 0113 2862980.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2020
