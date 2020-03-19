|
Cartwright Percy John Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Percy,
R.I.P.
Who passed away peacefully at
St James's Hospital, Leeds on March 11th 2020, in his 94th year and of Whitkirk, Leeds 15.
Dearly beloved Husband
of the late Margaret (Peggy).
Cherished and devoted UNCLE of Pam and Janice and a loving and much loved great uncle and
great great uncle.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Theresa's Catholic Church, Station Road, Cross Gates,
Leeds 15 on Thursday March 26th at 11am, prior to interment at Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds 14.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Percy
will be given to both Martin House Hospice for Children and
St Gemma's Hospice and for which purpose a plate will be provided.
Due to Coronavirus, family only to attend funeral service.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Cross Gates, tel 2326900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020