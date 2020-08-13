|
|
|
BARTLETT Peter Peacefully on the 9th August
at home, aged 89 years.
Peter, loving Husband of the late Jean Bartlett, a loved Dad to Janice, Melvin and Patricia, Grandad to Rodney, Clark,
Jamie and Matthew and
a Great Grandad.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 19th August 2020
at 10.10 am
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Help the Aged, a box will be available at the service.
Inquiries to A Waite & Son Funeral Service, Hall Lane, Armley, Leeds 12 - tel 0113 2310432 www.awaite.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2020