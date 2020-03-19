|
|
|
BOTTOMLEY Peter March 12th, passed away peacefully in hospital
surrounded by his loving family,
aged 84 years.
Peter, a dearly loved husband
of the late Joan, much loved dad
of Lynne, Nigel and Stephen,
dear father-in-law of John, Jayne and Julia also a loving grandad
of Sean, Holly, Jade and Faye.
The funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium
on Tuesday March 24th at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory
of Peter may be made to the
LGI Take Heart Foundation.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries Joseph Geldart and Sons Funeral Directors
Tel 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020