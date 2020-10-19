|
|
|
BRATTON Peter Peacefully at home on
Wednesday October 7th
2020, aged 71 years.
Peter a much-loved Dad,
Grandad, Stepbrother
and friend passed away.
Dearly missed.
Our memories of you
will be forever treasured
and never forgotten xxx.
Peter's Funeral will be a
Private Service due to the
current restrictions in place
and a celebration of life will
be arranged at a later date.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral
Services, 180 York Road, Leeds.
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 19, 2020