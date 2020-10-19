Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Peter Bratton

Peter Bratton Notice
BRATTON Peter Peacefully at home on
Wednesday October 7th
2020, aged 71 years.
Peter a much-loved Dad,
Grandad, Stepbrother
and friend passed away.
Dearly missed.
Our memories of you
will be forever treasured
and never forgotten xxx.
Peter's Funeral will be a
Private Service due to the
current restrictions in place
and a celebration of life will
be arranged at a later date.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral
Services, 180 York Road, Leeds.
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 19, 2020
