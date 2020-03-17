Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Marsh Lane
Marsh Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 8AD
0113 245 0507
Peter Churley

Peter Churley Notice
CHURLEY Peter Armitage Peacefully in hospital with his family around him on Thursday 12th March, Peter aged 92 years.
A much loved husband, father and grandfather. Peter lived a very happy and fulfilled life, he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.
There will be a small private family funeral which will be followed later in the year by a larger memorial event. Details will be published in due course.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Marsh Lane. Tel - 0113 245 0507
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 17, 2020
