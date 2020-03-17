|
CHURLEY Peter Armitage Peacefully in hospital with his family around him on Thursday 12th March, Peter aged 92 years.
A much loved husband, father and grandfather. Peter lived a very happy and fulfilled life, he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.
There will be a small private family funeral which will be followed later in the year by a larger memorial event. Details will be published in due course.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Marsh Lane. Tel - 0113 245 0507
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 17, 2020