Cunningham Peter Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 22nd May. Precious Dad to Theresa, Lisa and Joanne, beloved father-in-law to Ben and George. Treasured Grandad to Archie, Charlie, Alice, Louie, Teddy and Maggie Rose.
Sadly missed by your mother Doreen and brothers and
sisters Michael, Susan, John, Elaine, Anne and the late Paul.
Special nephew to Auntie Annie, Uncle Mick, Auntie Margaret and Auntie Cath. You were a lovely uncle, cousin, brother-in-law
and friend to many.
You were taken much too soon. You had no idea how precious
you were to all of your family.
We love you lots and always will.
A private burial service will be held at Killingbeck Cemetery on
Friday 12th June at 11.30am. Please keep Peter and his family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.
Family flowers only please -
if you wish to make a donation in memory of Peter, funds will be going to the Racehorse Sanctuary.
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/PeterCunninghamfbhrc4e
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 10, 2020