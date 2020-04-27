|
|
|
DIXON Peter (Retired Caretaker of
Swarcliffe Primary School).
On Tuesday 21st April 2020,
passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 75 years.
The loving husband of Brenda and a dearly loved father, father in law, granddad and great granddad.
A Private Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 30th April.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in
memory of Peter to
British Heart Foundation,
Compton House,
2300 The Crescent, Birmingham Business Park, Birmingham,
West Midlands, B37 7YE.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
120a-122, Crossgates Road,
Leeds, LS15 7NL.
Tel: 0113 2641405.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 27, 2020