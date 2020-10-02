|
|
|
Dockerty Peter Please pray for the repose
of the soul of Peter R.I.P.
Passed away peacefully on
21st September 2020
surrounded by his loving family.
A dearly loved husband of Pat,
a devoted dad of Catherine
and Karen, a respected
father-in-law of Kris and Kevin,
an adored grandad of
Amy, Ben and Thomas
and great grandad to Evie,
also a much loved brother,
brother-in-law, uncle
and friend to many.
Requiem mass will be celebrated on Friday 9th October 2020
at 2:15 pm, prior to burial
at Garforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu to CAFOD.
Due to current restrictions
private family service only.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 2, 2020