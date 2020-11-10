|
FISH Peter Ellwood Peacefully at Seacroft Green Nursing Home on 29th October 2020, Peter, aged 85 years.
Loving husband to the late Jean, much loved father of Andrea, Paul and Graeme and father in law to Ian, Pauline and Susanne. Devoted grandad to Lois and Alex.
The funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Tuesday 17th November
at 11:50am.
Family flowers only, donations in Peter's memory will be gratefully received for the benefit of Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Whitkirk. Tel - 0113 390 9711.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 10, 2020