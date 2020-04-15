|
|
|
JENKINSON Peter Of Park Rise, Bramley, Leeds passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 4th April 2020,
aged 85 years.
Beloved and devoted husband of Sheila Jenkinson, father to Linda and Gary, stepfather to Jean and David and grandfather to Emma, Amy, William and Bethan.
Much loved and sadly missed by all his family, friends and neighbours.
Rest in peace.
The cremation will take place on 20th April at 10:20am but, due to coronavirus, the funeral service will only be available by video link.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date for all to attend.
All enquiries to Full Circle Funerals, Bramley Tel: 0113 3200049
[email protected]
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 15, 2020