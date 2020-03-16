|
Murgatroyd Peter Peacefully in St James's Hospital on Saturday 29th February 2020.
Peter aged 75 Years.
Much loved Brother to
John and Christine,
Brother in law to Irene and Eric.
Loving Uncle and
Great Uncle to all his Nieces
and Nephews.
The funeral service and celebration of Peter's life will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Monday 23rd March 2020
at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only please, however donations are gratefully received for the benefit of Yorkshire Cancer Care.
Please accept this invitation
to attend.
Enquiries to
Coop Funeral Care, Wortley
Tel: 0113 231 1565
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 16, 2020