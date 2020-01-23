Home

SAVILLE Peter Peacefully passed away, surrounded by family in
Leeds General Infirmary on
11th January, aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Irene, father of Christine and Stephen, father-in-law to Paul and Claire and beloved grandad.
Funeral Service and Cremation
at Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday, 31st January at 11am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Slater's of Horsforth. Tel: 0113 258 2395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 23, 2020
