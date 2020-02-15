|
SCHOLES Peter Passed away peacefully on 3rd February 2020 aged 78 years. Loving husband of Christine and a much-loved Dad, Stepdad, Grandad, Brother and Uncle.
The Funeral Service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium,
Leeds Road, Rawdon on Friday
21 st February at 3pm. No flowers by request, but donations in lieu will be gratefully received, in aid of
St Gemma's Hospice for which a plate will be made available at the chapel. Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Tel: 0113 232 6900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2020