|
|
|
Shackleton Peter Wilson Peacefully on January 28th, surrounded by his loving family. Peter, beloved husband of Joyce, loving dad of Petra and Timothy, treasured grandad of Ted and Emily, dear father-in-law of Christine and Tony, special uncle of Paul and Dennis and very much loved
by Ellie the dog.
The service will be held on
Thursday 13th February at 1.40pm at Cottingley Hall. In lieu of flowers, a donations plate will be available at the service in Peter's
memory for the R.N.L.I.
For enquiries please call
Wm Dodgson & Son, Middleton,
LS10 4LX, Tel. 01132 706474
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 7, 2020