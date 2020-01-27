Home

Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
15:00
Cottingley Crematorium
Leeds
Peter Sharp Notice
SHARP Peter
(Pete) On 21st January 2020 suddenly in hospital after a short illness and of Gildersome, aged 84 years.

A Beloved husband to the late Jeanette and a loving dad to Richard, John, Catharine and Paul.
Also a much missed grandad to Isabella, Ben, Emma,
Lucy and William.
'Forever in our hearts'
The Funeral Service will take place at Cottingley Crematorium, Leeds on Friday 7th February at 3pm.
No flowers please, donations if desired for Wheatfield's Hospice and may be left at the service.
Enquiries to Peter at
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors.
Tel. Morley 2525243
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 27, 2020
