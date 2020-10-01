|
SQUIRES Peter September 23rd, peacefully in
St James' Hospital, Leeds,
aged 88 years.
Much loved husband of Edith,
dad of Janet and David.
Loved and respected father in law, grandad and great grandad.
Peter will be sadly missed by all.
Service and committal will be held at Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds, LS9 9LN, on Friday October 9th at 12.00 noon followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for
Crossgates and District
Good Neighbours
and a plate will be available.
Enquiries Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 1, 2020