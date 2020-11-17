|
STANTON Peter Of your charity please pray for
the repose of the soul of Peter R.I.P.
who passed away suddenly on
9th November 2020.
Formerly of Lettercallow, Lettermore, Connemara, Co. Galway.
Beloved Partner of the late
Kathleen R.I.P.
Much loved Dad and Stepdad to Peter, Angela, Maureen, Joseph, Karen and Lorraine and a loved and loving
Grandad and Great Grandad to many.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at The Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday 19th November at 6.30pm prior to burial in Ireland.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Diabetes UK would be appreciated c/o
Hughes Funeral Services.
Enquiries Tel: 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 17, 2020