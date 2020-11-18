|
Stanton Peter Rest in peace now Peter, you and my mum
are together again.
I will forever miss you and
love you eternally.
Karen xxxx
We will love and miss you forever Peter, our hearts are broken.
Hayley and Lola xxx
Our Grandad Pe Pe, we loved to come to visit you. You were always calm, kind and fun,
we will never forget you.
Maya, Ella and Ivy xxx
A special big kiss to you my Grandad Pe Pe from your May May. I was born with Special needs and delayed development, the doctors said I might never walk but you didn't listen to them did you Pe Pe. You would take me to the field everyday with you to walk the dog, you never gave up on me and would say come on May May you can do it and with your love and patience
I did learn to walk.
I love and miss you, my best friend xxx xxx
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 18, 2020