Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Stanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Stanton

Notice Condolences

Peter Stanton Notice
Stanton Peter Rest in peace now Peter, you and my mum
are together again.
I will forever miss you and
love you eternally.
Karen xxxx

We will love and miss you forever Peter, our hearts are broken.
Hayley and Lola xxx

Our Grandad Pe Pe, we loved to come to visit you. You were always calm, kind and fun,
we will never forget you.
Maya, Ella and Ivy xxx

A special big kiss to you my Grandad Pe Pe from your May May. I was born with Special needs and delayed development, the doctors said I might never walk but you didn't listen to them did you Pe Pe. You would take me to the field everyday with you to walk the dog, you never gave up on me and would say come on May May you can do it and with your love and patience
I did learn to walk.
I love and miss you, my best friend xxx xxx
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -