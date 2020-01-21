|
Swithenbank Peter (1934-2020)
Of Leeds, Tingley
and Pateley Bridge.
Much loved husband,
brother, father, grandfather,
great grandfather, uncle and friend, died on 9th January 2020.
The funeral service and thanksgiving will take place at Tingley Methodist Church on Tuesday 28th January 2020
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in Peter's memory will be gratefully received for Children's Air Ambulance and Tingley Methodist Church.
Co-op Funeralcare Middleton
0113 2771333
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 21, 2020