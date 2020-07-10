|
WALSH Peter Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Peter R.I.P.
Passed away peacefully in
St. James' Hospital on
21st June 2020, aged 74 years.
Dear son of the late Ellen and John Walsh, beloved brother of James and Kathleen and the late
John and Maria, loving father, grandad and uncle.
Due to current restrictions a private service will take place and will be live streamed.
The streaming link can be obtained by speaking to a family member. Committal will take place at Killingbeck Cemetery on
Friday 17th July at 12.15pm where if you feel it is safe to do so you are invited to attend respecting social distancing regulations.
Donations in Peters memory can be given to St. Gemma's Hospice and the P.D.S.A.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9. Tel 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 10, 2020