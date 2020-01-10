|
WEBSTER Peter On December 22nd peacefully at home, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Wendy, loving dad of Anthony, Christopher and Robert and a dear grandad, brother and uncle.
Service at Garforth Methodist Church on Wednesday
29th January at 1pm followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Parkinsons, a plate for this purpose will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Garforth Tel 0113 2868114
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020