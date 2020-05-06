|
|
|
Appleyard Philip Michael Mick sadly passed away peacefully at Troutbeck Nursing Home
on Monday 27th April 2020, succumbing to COVID-19 and taken from us too soon.
Dearly loved son of the late Edith and David and much loved Brother of Maggie, Ian and the late Colin and Ernest. He was also a much loved Uncle and Great-Uncle,
and a friend to many.
He wasn't just a Brother or an Uncle - he was our mate!!
Mick was a lovely, very popular man and will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
Due to current circumstances,
the funeral service will be restricted to immediate family.
Donations in Mick's memory
may be made to Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund at www.rafbf.org/donate
Rest in peace Mick. God bless.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 6, 2020