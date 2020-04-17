Home

Keenaghan Philip 20/10/49 - 09/04/2020

A dear brother of Terry and Kathleen also brother of the late Robert, Kevin, Kenny, John and Bernard. Loving friend of Barry.
Brother-in-law to Pauline, loving dad to Bridgette, Louise,
Marie and Martin.
Father-in-law to Darren,
Wayne, Vicky and Pete.
Grandad to Hollie, Amy, Lewis, Bethany, Cieran, Benjamin.
R.I.P

Private Service will take place on Wednesday April 22nd
prior to interment.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.

Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Leeds
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 17, 2020
