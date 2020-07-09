|
Stoddart Philip Passed away peacefully at
Wheatfield's Hospice on
5th July, aged 57 years.
Beloved husband of Christine,
loving dad of Ian, Jessica
and the late Toni,
much loved grandad,
cherished son of Peggy and
the late Harold and
brother of David and Julie.
A private funeral service will take place
at Otley Parish Church on
Friday 17th July.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of Phil
would be welcomed,
paid directly to
Sue Ryder Wheatfield's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Robert Tindall at
Otley Funeralcare
Tel. 01943 462185.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 9, 2020