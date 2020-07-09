Home

BROCK Phyllis
(formerly Pearson) In her sleep at
CarrCroft Care Home, on
29th June 2020, aged 90.
Beloved wife since 2001 of
Ronald Brock, and formerly, the late Norman Pearson (RIP 1997).
Much loved Mum of Rosie and
Alan, and Grandmother to Dagan.
Service at Lawnswood Crematorium on 16th July 2020
for immediate family only in compliance with Covid-19 regulations.
Donations in Phyllis's memory to the Alzheimer's Society if desired.
All enquiries to Slater's of Horsforth, Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 9, 2020
