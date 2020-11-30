Home

Priscilla White Notice
White Priscilla (Ann) Of Queenswood Court
and Woodbridge Vale.
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 22nd November, aged 83 years, at Claremont Nursing Home. Loving wife of the late Bert, loving partner of the late Les, much loved mum & step mum, a dear grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service and cremation to be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday
11th December at 11:50am.
The funeral cortège will proceed along Queenswood Drive at 11.35pm for anyone unable to attend the small service.
All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare Bramley 0113 2360673
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 30, 2020
