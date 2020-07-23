|
|
|
BAPTY Raymond Peacefully on July 15th, 2020 at
St. James's Hospital aged 87 years and formerly of Kirkstall and Headingley, Leeds.
Beloved Husband of the late Ada.
Loving and much-loved
Dad of Robert and Susan,
loving Father-In-Law of
Robert and Joanne.
Treasured Grandad of Donna Louise and Jason, Richard, Sam, Oliver and Ben, Great Grandad of Sophia, Toby, Lydia and Lois.
Service will take place at
Hughes Funeral Services
(Service Chapel) 180 York Road,
Leeds 9, (By Invitation) on Thursday July 30th 2020 at 2pm prior to Private Cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations may be sent to the Salvation Army, Nile Street,
Leeds, LS2 7QY
All enquiries to Robert Bapty
07736 840248
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 23, 2020