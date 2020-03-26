Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Burton

Notice Condolences

Raymond Burton Notice
BURTON Raymond
'Ray' On 17th March 2020, peacefully
in hospital, aged 87 years.
A much loved husband to Barbara and a loving dad to Chris. Also a much missed father in law to Ann and grandad to Laura & Ryan.

Due to current circumstances a private Funeral Service will take place with close family
at Lawnswood Crematorium
on 1st April.
A further Memorial Service to include all Ray's wider family and friends will be held at a later date.

All enquiries to Peter at
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors
Tel. Morley 2525243
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -