|
|
|
BURTON Raymond
'Ray' On 17th March 2020, peacefully
in hospital, aged 87 years.
A much loved husband to Barbara and a loving dad to Chris. Also a much missed father in law to Ann and grandad to Laura & Ryan.
Due to current circumstances a private Funeral Service will take place with close family
at Lawnswood Crematorium
on 1st April.
A further Memorial Service to include all Ray's wider family and friends will be held at a later date.
All enquiries to Peter at
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors
Tel. Morley 2525243
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 26, 2020