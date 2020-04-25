|
|
|
MITCHELL Raymond On April 20th at Aspen Hill Village Care Home, aged 86 years.
Beloved Husband of Angela and dearly loved Dad of Clare, Ann and Stephen. A loving Brother, Grandad and Great Grandad.
A private service will be held at Cottingley Hall Cemetery and Crematorium, with a full memorial and celebration at a future date.
Kind donations welcomed for Alzheimer's Society and
St Gemma's Hospice.
Good Night, our Darling Dad.
Enquiries to
W Kaye & Son, Funeral Directors
Tel: 0113 350 3624
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 25, 2020