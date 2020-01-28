Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & A Porter Funeral Directors
Windsor Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1AH
01253 804714
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
14:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Spivey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Spivey

Notice Condolences Gallery

Raymond Spivey Notice
SPIVEY Raymond Passed away peacefully on
Friday 10th January at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, aged 89 years. Loving husband to the late Sylvia and in later years loving partner to Bernadette, dearly loved dad of Terence, Gerald, Julie, Jayne and Graham and a much loved
father in law, grandad,
great grandad and uncle.
Ray will be sadly missed by his family, partner and all
who knew him.
Service to be held at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 31st January at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the RNLI.
All donations and enquiries c/o
J & A Porter Funeral Directors, Windsor Court, Windsor Road, Ansdell, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1AH 01253 735423
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -