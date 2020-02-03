|
|
|
Ella Reginald
(Reg) Died peacefully on
January 22nd 2020,
at Lofthouse Grange Nursing Home, aged 90 years,
formerly of Thorn Hill, Dewsbury.
The beloved husband of the
late Mary, a loving dad of Jayne
and a dear father-in-law to Richard, a treasured granddad
to Ella and Jules and a good
friend to all who knew him.
Funeral service will be held at Christ Church, Lofthouse on Wednesday February 19th at 12.45pm followed by a private cremation. Will friends
please meet at the church.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations in Reg's memory may
be made to Lofthouse Grange Nursing Home for the upkeep
of their flower beds.
At Reg's own request please
wear something colourful.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 3, 2020