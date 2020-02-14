|
KEANE Reginald Frederick Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on February 6th 2020 aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
loving dad of Russell,
Sandra and the late Robert,
father-in-law of Simon and John, brother of Sheila
and a dear grandad of
Claire, Karly and Leanne
and a much loved
great grandad of Paige.
Funeral service will be held at
Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday 21st February at 10.20am. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated for
The British Heart Foundation.
Please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
Enquiries to W Kaye and Son
Tel. 0113 270 5553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020