LAWSON Reginald (Reg) On 20th December 2019 after a short illness, Reg, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of June and a dearly loved dad, grandad and great-grandad.
Service and cremation will be
held at Lawnswood on
Monday 13th January at 11.00am.
Friends please meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request but donations, if desired, may be given to Wheatfield's Hospice.
A box will be available at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to
Joseph A. Hey & Son Ltd.
Tel. 01274 571021
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 2, 2020
