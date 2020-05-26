Home

J W Binks Funeral Directors
Park House, Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8EB
0113 253 2087
Rene Fenton Notice
FENTON Rene May 9th, peacefully at
Green Acres Care Home
and formerly of Gildersome,
aged 87 years.

Beloved wife of the late Alan,
much loved mum of Julie and Les and mother-in-law of Gay and Susan also a dearly loved
grandma and great grandma.

Due to the current restrictions
a private funeral service
will take place.

Donations in lieu of flowers may,
if desired, be made to Age UK.

All enquiries to
J W Binks & Sons
Tel: 0113 2532087 or visit www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries
to donate online.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 26, 2020
