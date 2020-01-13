|
|
|
GAWTHORNE Renee 31.05.1930 - 31.12.2019
Passed away in St. James' Hospital,
aged 89 years, late of Leeds 14.
The beloved Wife of the late
Harold. Much loved Mum to Gillian,
Elizabeth, Rosemary and the late
Judith. A wonderful Grandma and
Great-Grandma and a dearly
loved Sister and Aunt.
The funeral service will take place at St. Peter's Church, Thorner on Monday 20th January at 12 Noon prior to burial in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Renee
can be given to "Leeds Cares"
for which a collection plate will
be available at the service.
Enquiries to Hughes
Funeral Services, Oakwood,
Tel: 0113 2499338.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 13, 2020